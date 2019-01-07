Borough youngsters start the new year with a bang

Peterborough Rugby Club’s junior section made a successful start to the new year yesterday (January 6) with all three teams in action hitting a winning note.

And not only did they win but they showed a huge improvement from the last time they played their respective opponents.

The Under 16s started the second half of their season with a 38-17 home win over Oakham thanks to two tries apiece from Owain Masters and Nathan Fuller and one each from Matthew Waitman and Harry Hudson. Ollie Cook kicked four conversions.

When the two sides met in Septemnber, Borough were beaten 46-5.

The Under 15 girls maintained their unbeaten record for the season with a comfortable 32-5 away win at Hitchin in another display of improvement. In the corresponding fixture at Fengate in October, Hitchin had limited the Borough girls to their narrowest victory of the season (12-10).

Jorja Matchwick led the scoring with four tries, Liberty Ashdown touched down for a try and kicked a conversion and Jess Moorfoot crossed the line for the other try.

The Under 13 girls completed a double over Hitchin, winning in emphatic style.

Livvy Buchanan scored five tries and Ria Cardew bagged four as they ended the day as 60-20 winners, a far cry from the 20-15 win they had enjoyed at home in October.

Alys Masters, sister of Under 16 try-scorer Owain, Lucy Dangerfield and captain Nyahleh Soyei scored the other tries.

All of Peterborough rugby club’s junior teams (from Under 6 to Under 16) are welcoming new recruits as the new year gets underway. Potential newcomers can e-mail spotter@prufc.com for details of when their particular age group trains.