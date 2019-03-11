Borough Under 16s on a great run

Have your say

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 16 team made it three wins in three weeks yesterday (March 10) as they celebrated a 17-15 win away at Leicestershire Cup finalists Syston.

Matthew Waitman, Ciaran King and Owen Masters scored a try apiece with Ollie Hilliam-Cooke adding a conversion.

The Borough Under 18 girls team which played sevens at Oundle School.

“It was an amazing team performance,” said team manager Spencer Lloyd. “We’re now playing some amazing flowing rugby.”

Rowan Forbes scored a hat-trick of tries and George Neale and Peter Sweet both crossed twice as the Under 14s won 60-5 in their local derby game away at Deeping.

Other try-scorers were George Dangerfield, McKenzie East and Kane Powell with Neale, Dangerfield and Harry Missin (3) adding conversions.

The club’s Under 12 team had a fantastic day at the Cambridgeshire Cup, winning all four of their matches and conceding just one single try in the process.

They beat St Ives 20-0, Ely 20-0, Wendens Ambo 10-5 and Shelford 5-0 with the tries scored by Josh Arden, Monty James, Jack Wheatley, Jack Warrington, Acer Softley and Tristan Killian

“In tough conditions, the forwards secured quality ball for the backs to play their expansive style of rugby,” commented head coach Darren James.

To round off a great day for the Fengate-based club, two players from the Under 18 girls team and nine of the Under 15 girls team played for East Midlands in their respective age groups in three-way ties against Eastern Counties and Notts, Lincs & Derbyshire in Ipswich, and both sides won all of their games.

The Under 18 girls also had a team in action in a triangular sevens tournament at Oundle School. They lost 10-5 to Oundle A but beat Oundle B 17-12.