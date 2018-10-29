Borough’s Under 15 girls keep on winning

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team kept their unbeaten record for the season yesterday (October 28) but had to work hard to beat a determined Hitchin team

After warming up with a comfortable 25-15 ‘Sevens’ win over Boston, they switched to the 15-a-side game to play the Hertfordshire visitors and won 12-10 to make it 14 victories out of 14 for the season.

Jorja Matchwick scored both Borough tries with Liberty Ashdown’s conversion proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Lucy Dangerfield led the scoring with five tries for the Under 13 girls as they beat Hitchin 20-15 and then they came from being behind at half time to win 50-25 against Olney. Captain Nyahleh Soyei ran in three tries with two for Molly Rain and four other scorers.

Borough’s Under 14 boys made it four wins from five games as they came home from Boston with a 32-10 victory under their belts.

The scoring was spread around, with Harry Auchterlonie, Harry Missin, Rowan Forbes, Lucas Niklasson, George Neale and Junior Little all getting a try apiece.

The club’s Under 12s hosted the biggest Under 12 festival in the region which saw Ampthill beat Old Northamptonians in the final.

Borough won three of their five games, only narrowing losing 15-10 against the eventual beaten finalists in their opening match.

Tim Scott topped the scoring with four tries, Lewis Feeke had three before injury cut his day short, with Oliver Kirkman crossing the line twice and single scores for George Purell, Daniel Roche and Josh Arden.

The Under 11s had a successful day out at Northampton Saints’ Franklins Gardens ground, playing in a non-competitive festival on their training pitches ahead of parading around the ground at half-time during the Saints’ huge Premiership win over Bristol.