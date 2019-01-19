Borough’s unbeaten run comes to an end, Oundle return to winning ways

Borough’s proud unbeaten run of 10 games in the English Clubs Championship came to an end this afternoon (January 19).

Phil Powell’s side were pipped 20-15 in Nottingham by Midlands Division One table-toppers Paviors in a closely-fought contest.

Oundle meanwhile returned to winning ways after suffering a shock defeat at Borough last weekend. They won 33-13 at home to Rugby thanks to tries by James Keane, Grant Snelling, Craig Tandy and Robb Shingles with Will Carrington kicking three penalties and two conversions

Oundle are third in the table - six points behind Kettering and 10 points behind Paviors. Brough are fourth, nine points behind Oundle.