Borough’s ‘dream team’ sweep the board at Sudbury Festival

Borough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls grabbed the headlines yesterday (November 25) as they swept to victory in the Sudbury Festival without conceding a single try.

Despite missing key players Liv Hill and Charlotte Fosbeary, they made it 20 wins for the season with four victories in Suffolk.

Steffanie Jenkins passes to Liberty Ashdown.

Borough started the tournament, which doubled as the Eastern Counties trials, with a 30-0 whitewash of a combined Norwich/Beccles team, followed by 20-0 wins over both Cambridge and host club Sudbury to win their group and set up a final against a combined team from Crusaders (from the outskirts of Norwich) and Diss.

Top try-scorer with 10 touchdowns was Jorja Matchwick while Liberty Ashdown scored four, Steffanie Jenkins had three and there was a try apiece for Jasmine Murray and Kida Turner.

“It was a great performance from all of the girls today,” said delighted coach Paddy Murray. “I was so proud of them all, and if it was up to me, I would pick every one of those girls for the Eastern Counties side. We were a level above all the teams there today.”

Two seasons ago, as Under 13s, this set of girls completed the season unbeaten with 64 wins out of 64. After a year apart, when half of them had moved up to Under 15s and the other half stayed as Under 13s, the ‘dream team’ is back together again and carrying on where they left off.

The next generation, the current Under 13s, had no less than 10 players unavailable on Sunday, so had to team up with Newark, who were equally short of players, for an event at Boston.

They, too, enjoyed a winning afternoon, with two victories from two games - beating Kesteven 30-25 and then enjoying a 35-15 win over Scunthorpe. Abbie Sullivan and Poppy Murray scored two tries apiece with one for Abbie Tuson.