Borough make it eight games unbeaten

Borough extended their unbeaten run to eight games in Midlands Division One this afternoon (December 15) at a freezing Fengate.

They welcomed Oadby Wyggestonians to Second Drove and the fourth v fifth place match-up ended in a 12-12 draw. Borough had won their previous seven matches.

Zak McClure drives forward for Borough against Oadby. Picture: David Lowndes

And sharing the spoils was about fair. Borough had much the better of the first half despite playing into the teeth of a bitterly cold gale, while Oadby hogged possession for most of the second period when it was chucking it down with rain.

Borough started the game brightly and with number eight Zak McClure calling the shots they made deep inroads into the Oadby defence. Full-back Michael Bean was also in threatening mood.

So it came as a bit of surprise when the visitors hit the front with a try on 20 minutes after their two big, strong-running centres caused panic in the Borough defence.

Within two minutes though Borough were level. Winger Louis Smedley got the touchdown after Bean, McClure and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile launched an attack from the halfway line.

Borough continued to win the territorial battle but found themselves behind 12-5 at the interval. Just on the stroke of half-time Oadby won a lineout 25 yards out and their forwards drove over for a converted try.

Borough introduced star player/coach Sam Crooks to the proceedings shortly after the restart and he made an instant impact.

Nippy scrum-half Ross Chamberlain made a dazzling break of 30 yards on 50 minutes and the ball was recycled to Crooks. The big second row forward took a few strides and then stunned the Oadby defence by executing a delicate little chip and chase and winning the race to the touchdown in the corner.

Matt Newman stepped up to slot the equalising conversion in extremely difficult conditions.

The last half-an-hour saw Oadby running hard from all areas in a bid to find a winning score. But they either dropped the ball or bumped into a brick wall of a Borough defence in which Rob Mould was immense.

Borough: S. Cowell, J. Dingle, S. Day, S. Mills, J. Myles, R. Mould, L. Swindells, Z. McClure, R. Chamberlain, M. Newman, L. Smedley, R. Morris, G. Offer, M. Tshepo-Olebile, M. Bean. Subs: D. O’Connell, S. Crooks, T. Stuffins.

Borough stay fourth in the table with Oundle third.

Today Oundle won 21-14 at West Bridgford. Joe Roberts and Robb Shingles scored their tries with Will Carrington landing a conversion and three penaltirs.

Peterborough Lions’ match away to Tynedale in National League Two North was postponed due to bad weather and will now be played on February 23.