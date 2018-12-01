Borough make it a super six wins on the trot

Borough’s great run of results in the English Clubs Championship continued at Fortress Fengate this afternoon (December 1).

They were at home to Lutterworth and made it a super six wins on the bounce in Midlands Division One by edging home 13-6.

Zak McClure gets shirty with a Lutterworth player. Picture: David Lowndes

It wasn’t a contest to set the pulses racing with little in terms of attacking rugby to excite either set of supporters.

The game was littered with errors as both sides struggled to get to grips with a ball resembling a bar of soap.

But what Borough do do exceptionally well these days is defend. Lutterworth had a few spells of sustained pressure, particularly in the second half, but came up against a rock-solid Borough rearguard. There was no way through and Lutterworth’s points all came from kicks.

Borough on the other hand managed to get over the line twice.

New Borough player Josh Myles gets in a good tackle. Picture: David Lowndes

Winger Mooki Tshepo-Olebile crossed for the first try on 14 minutes after a telling break by player/coach Sam Crooks, and hooker Dewi Pearce grabbed the second in the 70th minute. Again Crooks was the creator.

Matt Newman kicked a penalty in between and it was 5-3 to Borough at half-time.

For Borough, scrum-half Ross Chamberlain and full-back Michael Bean were the most threatening and Chamberlain almost put Dan O’Connell in for a try in the second half but the big prop was bundled over a foot short of the line.

Borough remain fifth in the table.

Borough: M. Bean, M. Tshepo-Olebile, O. Pearce, R. Morris, T. Stuffins, M. Newman, R. Chamberlain, L. Murphy, D. Pearce, S. Day, J. Myles, S. Mills, L. Swindells, Z. McClure, S. Crooks. Subs: S. Cowell, D. O’Connell, L. Smedley.

Oundle are also going well in Midlands Division One. They stay third after thrashing Northampton Old Scouts 48-13 with Robb Shingles crossing for a hat-trick of tries.

Oundle are a point behind Kettering and two points behind Paviors.