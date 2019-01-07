Borough Ladies tame the Lionesses

Have your say

Borough Ladies kept up the good work when resuming their Women’s National Challenge programme yesterday (January 7) after the Christmas break.

Rich Parsons’ side were at home to Rugby Lionesses and ran out convincing 39-7 winners to stay second in Midlands Division One, just a point behind Sutton Coldfield. And that’s not a bad effort seeing as it’s their first season at that level after winning promotion last year.

Borough’s try-scorers were Jess Robinson, Nat Elliott, Sarah Winder (2), Laura Phillips, Melanie Fulcher (captain) and Kaleigh Wheeler. Zoe Wright kicked two conversions.

Coach Parsons picked Alisha Hearn and Sophie Saunders as his players of the match.