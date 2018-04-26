Borough Ladies take pride of place

Have your say

It was a weekend of celebration for Borough.

On Saturday the men beat Huntingdon 40-30 in their final Midlands Division One fixture of the season to end a run of nine defeats with tries coming from George Offer, Tom Downer, James West, Rob Moulds and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile.

Borough wore shirts specially designed by Jack Rall of West Town Primary Academy for their last game of the season and the shirts were then auctioned for charity with nearly �700 going to the Young People's Consultation Service (YPCS). Pictured with Jack and some of his classmates are Borough skipper Stuart Day (left), vice-chairman Archie Bennett (right) and YPCS trustee Annabelle Davis.

But the best celebration came on Sunday as the ladies were crowned league champions.

And they won the Womens NC Midlands Two North title in some style, winning their last game away at Mellish 63-0.

Sarah Winder scored a hat-trick of tries in the first half, which ended at 43-0, and she finished up with five touchdowns altogether. Other try-scorers were Sarah Ashton (2), Steph Warlow (2), Nicola Perry and Kat Lynas .

Coach Rich Parsons chose Lynas and Ashton as his forward and back of the match respectively.

Borough skipper Stuart Day in possession against Huntingdon.

Promotion takes Borough into National Challenge One next season.

The team’s last two training sessions (tonight April 26 and May 3) are open to all.

For anyone interested in giving ladies rugby (over 18) a go, the sessions are at the club in Second Drove, Fengate (PE1 5XA) from 6.30pm-8pm.