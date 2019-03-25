Borough Ladies finish as runners-up

Borough Ladies were unable to end their National Women’s Challenge season with a win yesterday (March 24) but were still celebrating a highly successful campaign.

Their final match in their first season at Midlands Division One level was at home to Olney and they lost 52-14. But they still managed to finish as runners-up in the final table and that was considered a fantastic achievement after winning promotion last season.

Jen Sothmann on the attack for Borough. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Both teams were pretty evenly matched in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, so another tight encounter was expected.

Borough were first on the scoreboard as Steph Warlow sold the Olney defence a dummy before touching down and skipper Mel Fulcher added the comversion.

Then came a moment that changed the game as Sarah Ashton ran through a ruck and was adjudged by the referee to have stamped on an Olney player. She received a red card and Borough’s job got a whole lot tougher.

And then when Georgie Sheridan departed through injury it was uphill all the way.

Action from the Borough v Olney game. Picture: Mick Sutterby

The visitors made the most of the space and scored two tries to lead 14-7 at the break.

The second half saw Olney stretch their lead, before Sophie was able to cut a great line on her way to the tryline with Fulcher getting her second conversion.

But just as it looked as if things were on the up, hooker Alisha Hearn had to go off injured and a reshuffling of the pack was called for.

And then Anita Phillips was yellow carded for stamping and Olney ran in another four tries.

Steph Warlow and Emma Byatt were Borough’s back and forward of the match respectively.