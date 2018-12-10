Borough Ladies end the year on a high

Have your say

There was a superb end to a superb year for Peterborough Ladies yesterday (December 10).

They rounded off 2018 - a year which saw them promoted to Midlands Division One, with a whopping 79-10 victory over Old Northamptonians at Fengate.

Sarah Winder raced in for five of the 12 tries, the rest coming from Michelle Bark (3), Kirsten Swinscoe (2), Zoe Wright and Jess Robinson. Wright also slotted eight conversions.

Borough have won seven of their eight games in Midlands One and are second in the table, two points behind Sutton Coldfield.

Coach Rich Parsons picked Ellen Humphrey and Winder as his forward and back of the match respectively.

Borough are next in action on 6 January 2019 when they host Rugby Lionesses.