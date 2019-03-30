Borough keep their fine run going

Have your say

Borough remain on course for a top-three finish in Midlands Division One after a fine away win this afternoon (March 30).

The city side were at sixth-placed Lutterworth and returned with a 29-12 bonus-point victory.

They remain fifth in the table, just a point behind Oundle and two points behind Oadby Wyggestonians with two games left to play.

And those two games are against the bottom two teams in the division - Melton Mowbray at home next week and Northampton Old Scouts away the following Saturday.

Oundle, who thrashed Old Scouts 50-12 today, are at home to Oadby next Saturday.

Borough, strengthened by the return of Ben Higton after a spell playing in New Zealand, never looked like losing today’s encounter.

They were quickly into their stride and went ahead in the eighth minute when Sam Crooks scored a try converted by Matt Newman.

Newman then added a penalty and it was 10-0 to Borough at the break.

They continued to dominate in the second half and soon went further ahead when Ryan Morris touched down after a brilliant run by Owain Pearce. Newman’s conversion made it 7-0.

Michael Bean was next to score after a chip ahead by Ross Chamberlain and Newman again added the conversion.

Lutterworth reduced the deficit to 24-5 before Borough’s fourth try. That was scored by George Offer after a quickly taken penalty by Chamberlain.

Lutterworth grabbed their second try in injury time.