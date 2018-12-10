Borough girls storm to a massive 104-0 win

Christmas came early for Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team yesterday (December 9) as they stormed to their biggest ever victory and claimed bragging rights for the East Midlands region.

Playing at home to Towcester, who’d only previously lost once all season, they stormed to a convincing 104-0 victory with no less than 10 different players on the scoresheet. And they did it in front of two of the selectors of the East Midlands representative team.

“What a fantastic performance from every single player,” said head coach Paddy Murray. “We were at full strength for the first time all season, and everything just clicked. You can’t single anyone out, it was a magnificent effort from everyone.”

The Under 15 boys team also tasted victory, with a 43-19 Cambridgeshire Cup home win over Ely.

William Manning, George Salisbury and Josh Webster scored two tries apiece with Lawrence Teague touching the other one down as well as kicking four conversions.

There was victory too for the Under 13 boys as they beat Boston 45-25.

Jobe Lockyer crossed for a hat-trick of tries, Theo Forbes and Norbert Zastawnik grabbed two apiece with single scores for James Prewer and Tennyson Fletcher.

The Under 12s also wrapped up 2018 on a winning note away at St Ives with a try count in double figures

It wasn’t such good news for the club’s Under 16 side, though. They lost their Cambridgeshire Cup match 38-12 away at St Neots. Matt Waitman scored both tries, which were converted by Ollie Hillman-Cooke.