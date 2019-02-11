Borough girls cruise into area final

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team are now just one step away from being crowned regional champions.

They won their semi-final in the Area 4 competition yesterday (February 10) - a massive area that takes in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Warwickshire.

And they didn’t just win the game against Castle Donington at Fengate, they cruised it. They took the honours 43-7 even though it took them 18 minutes to open the scoring.

After the first try, two more followed in quick succession and it was ‘game over’ by half-time for the valiant visitors.

Jorja Matchwick took her scoring tally for the season to an incredible 500 points with four tries, while Liv Hill contributed two and Cody Youngman grabbed the other. Liberty Ashdown successfully kicked three conversions and Holley Ross slotted another.

Borough now face Barker Butts from Coventry in the Area 4 final at Leicester on 3 March. They won 19-10 in a friendly away at the Warwickshire club back in October.

Borough’s Under 16 and Under 15 teams both had their away matches called off yesterday because of waterlogged pitches, but the Under 14s enjoyed their biggest win of the season with an 81-5 triumph away at Northampton Casuals.

Rowan Forbes and Jake Semper both scored a hat-trick of tries, with two apiece for Pat Blackman, George Neale and new recruit Peter Sweet, while Luke Farley also crossed the line.

Neale also kicked nine of the 12 conversions he took, while George Dangerfield kicked one out of two.