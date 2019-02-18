Borough boys in East Midlands Cup semi-finals

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 team are through to the semi-finals of the East Midlands Cup after a decisive 47-10 away win at Brackley yesterday (February 17).

It was a real measure of how much the team has improved over the course of the season as Brackley beat the Borough lads 34-26 in the league at Fengate in their first match of the season back in September.

They’ll be hoping for another reversal in form for next month’s semi-final. That will be at home against Bugbrooke who beat them in the league in November.

William Manning crossed for a hat-trick of tries, with two for Josh Webster and one apiece for Louis Edwards and Ethan Manning.

There were also four conversions for Tom Woolerson and two for Lawrence Teague.

The Under 14s were unlucky to lose 12-5 in a friendly at home against Luton.

George Neale scored their only try, with two simple mistakes each leading to a Luton score in a game far closer than the score suggests.

Harry Hudson scored Borough’s only try as the Under 16s were beaten 50-5 by a very strong Kettering team.

The scoreline didn’t reflect the game as Borough had long spells of pressure and were dominant in the set plays. Most of the Kettering tries came from mistakes in their half.

The Under 13 girls were 65-15 winners away at Olney, to make it six wins out of seven since Christmas.

Lucy Dangerfield led the way with six of the tries, Poppy Murray added four, with two for Alys Masters and one for Molly Rain.