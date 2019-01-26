Borough back to winning ways but Oundle crash

Borough returned to winning ways in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (January 26) with a 15-0 triumph away at West Bridgford.

Phil Powell’s side, who were just pipped away at Midlands Division One table-toppers Paviors last weekend, never looked like slipping up today and the victory was their 10th from the last 12 games.

“It wasn’t a classic but we did enough and never really looked like losing,” said Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“We had the beating of them at the scrums and lineouts and had most of the possession. But we just could’t get the ball over the line. They defended really well.

“It’s a shame we didn’t get a bonus point but we’re happy with a win.”

Borough scored a try in each half. The first came from Tom Stuffins after a lovely chip through by George Offer and in the second half Ryan Morris touched down after a superb break down the middle by player/coach Sam Crooks.

Matt Newman converted the second try and also kicked a penalty.

Borough lost Sam Cowell and Zak McClure to the sin-bin towards the end but were still the dominant force even when reduced to 13 men.

The centre pairing of Offer and Morris were once again outstanding for Borough as were Stuart Day, Dewi Pearce and Josh Myles.

Oundle’s promotion play-off hopes suffered a setback at Towcestrians. They were well beaten 31-10 and although still third, they are 11 points behind second-placed Kettering.

Towcestrians have moved up a place to fourth pushing Borough down to fifth.