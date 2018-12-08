Borough and Oundle keep on winning

It was business as usual for Borough in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (December 8).

The city side won 48-0 away at bottom club Melton Mowbray to make it a magnificent seven wins on the bounce in Midlands Division One (East) and move them up into fourth place in the table.

It did, however, take Phil Powell’s side a bit longer than expected to find their best form. They were against the elements in the first half and, although dominant, they managed to score just two tries - both by winger Tom Stuffins - for a 10-0 half-time lead.

But in the second half they were much better. The passes stuck and six more tries followed. Star scrum-half Ross Chamberlain and back row Zak McClure bagged a pair apiece and there were also touchdowns for impressive second row Rob Linnell, and fly-half Matt Newman. Newman (3) and Nick Langton kicked conversions.

Oundle were away to Oadby Wyggestonians and won 29-17 with Chris Humphrey, Robb Shingles, Lewis Robinson and Harry Winch their try-scorers. Will Carringtomn kicked the rest of the points.

Oundle are third in the table with 53 points and Borough fourth on 44 points.