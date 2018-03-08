Bogey side Scunthorpe pose a Lions threat again

After an enforced snow break, Peterborough Lions resume their quest for English Clubs Championship success with a home game against bogey side Scunthorpe on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Scunthorpe have a habit of upsetting the odds against the city side and you have to go all the way back to October 25th 2014 to find a Lions victory in the fixture.

“I don’t know what it is about them, but they always seem to bring out the worst in us,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We always seem to choose the Scunthorpe game to have an off-day. It happened earlier this season at their place. We went there on a roll yet got stuffed 31-15.

“But I firmly believe this is our year and the trend will change on Saturday. I know they’re going well but then so are we and we’re determined to finish runners-up and gain that promotion play-off place.”

Scunthorpe are in fact the in-form side in the Midlands Premiership. They’ve won their last 11 games and included in that sparkling sequence is a notable 12-8 win at Newport.

The Lions, who last played three weeks ago when winning 21-20 at Nuneaton, have won their last eight games.

In Midlands Division One, Borough will be looking to rediscover the winning thread when entertaining Wellingborough at Fengate (3pm).

Borough have gone down in their last four league games and were beaten for the first time by Oundle (40-14) last time out.

Borough beat Wellingborough 27-17 in Northamptonshire in November.

n Jess Wilson, a product of Peterborough Rugby Club and Peterborough Regional College, has been selected for the inaugural RFU England Under 18 Girls Centre of Excellence.

She is one of nine girls from the highly successful 2018 East Midlands Under 18 squad to be picked.

n Peterborough Regional College, the East Division champions in the English Colleges League, have been drawn at home to West Midlands champions Coventry College in the quarter-finals of the English Colleges Champions League Cup. The game is on Wednesday March 14 (kick-off 2pm).