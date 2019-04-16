Big trophy win for Borough Under 15s

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 team won their second trophy in as many months as they brought home an enormous piece of silverware from their weekend at Burnham-on-Sea.

“We’ve got the most fantastic set of lads,” said head coach Jason Hinch, “and we’ve finished off the season in wonderful style.”

PRUFC's under-13 Girls Festival attracted 200+ female players from all over England.

The Under 14s were in Wales for their tour weekend and came up against teams from England, Scotland and Ireland as well as Wales in an international tournament.

Back at Fengate, Borough staged one of the biggest Under 13 girls’ tournaments in the country and, for the third year running, the host club reached the final, only to fall at the final hurdle with a 15-5 defeat at the hands of London club Eton Manor.

They’d won gruelling games against Kesteven, Barker Butts from Coventry and Staffordshire side Burton to get that far.

In the Under 11 section of the same event, Borough’s youngest girls’ team won all four games in their debut event.