Ashton’s triple whammy helps Borough to victory

Peterborough Rugby Club Ladies scored four tries in the last 20 minutes to win their RFU National Challenge Midlands One fixture at Lutterworth yesterday (November 26).

Star of the show with a hat-trick of tries was Sarah Ashton. Other try-scorers were Melanie Fulcher, Zoe Wright, Jess Robinson and Sophie Saunders with Zoe Wright kicking one conversion.

Captain Fulcher chose Emma Byatt as her forward-of-the-match and Jess Robinson as her back-of-the-match. Borough’s next game is on Sunday December 9 at home.

Borough are second in the table behind Sutton Coldfield.

For anyone interested in joining Borough Ladies, they train at the club in Second Drove, Fengate, on Tuesdays from 6.30-8pm.