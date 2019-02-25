Another good weekend for the Borough juniors

Peterborough Rugby Club’s junior teams had a good weekend with all but one of their teams celebrating victories.

The Under 16s bounced back from their heaviest defeat of the season to win 37-10 away at Milton Keynes. Owain Masters helped himself to a hat-trick of tries while Harry Hudson contributed two with one apiece for Ciaran King and Ollie Cook, who also kicked a conversion.

The Under 15s conceded a last-minute try to lose their Cambridgeshire Cup match against St Neots, going down 26-30.

Lawrence Teague led the scoring with a try and three conversions in a Friday night floodlit game.

Ethan and William Manning and George Salisbury also crossed over for tries.

The Under 14s produced their best rugby of the season to beat Biggleswade 22-15 in a physical game.

Rowan Forbes bagged two of the tries with one apiece for George Neale and Junior Little while Harry Missin scored the other points from the kicking tee.

The Under 12s sent a ‘development’ side to Wisbech and came home with a victory after first-ever tries for Brandon Cunnington and Louis Roberts with the coaching team making special mention of Triston Kilian and Aaron Foley for their tireless work in the pack.

Ten members of the club’s Under 15 girls side were representing East Midlands at Fengate on Sunday afternoon and helped them to comfortable wins over both Eastern Counties and Notts, Lincs & Derby.