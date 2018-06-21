Andrijauskas and Lewis joint winners of the top Lions prize

Forwards Jack Lewis and Marius Andrijauskas shared the big prize when Peterborough Lions held their annual awards presentation night at the weekend.

Long-serving Andrijauskas, a Lithuanian international second row forward, and hooker Lewis, who three seasons ago was plying his trade on the bottom rung of the English Clubs Championship ladder with Thorney, were announced as joint winners of the Coaches Player of the Season shield.

“They couldn’t be separated,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “Both were worthy winners.

“Marius has been with us a long time and last season was probably his best while Jack still kept plugging away even when we brought two new hookers in. He never stopped battling for his place in the team and actually ended up playing in 17 games.”

Star Tongan striker Semisi Sitanislei Tei was voted Player of the Season by the VPs while consistent scrum-half Tom Dougherty received the Players’ Player of the Season trophy.

Winger Ashley Hill, who arrived last season from Stamford, picked up the Most Improved Player of the Season prize.