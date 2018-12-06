A touch of class at Orton Ospreys tournament

Have your say

Peterborough’s touch rugby club, the Orton Ospreys, hosted a tpournament at Bushfield Sports Centre at the weekend and several Englnad players showed off their skills.

Eight teams were involved and the hosts finished fourth after winning their games against the University of East Anglia and an Essex county side.

Peterborough's Paul Humphrey has possession.

Norwich Rebels were the top team and St Albans came second and Bedford third.

Ospreys captain John Cranston said: “The tournament was part of the Eastern Region Development Series which, even though there were a few England players in action, is all about developing new players to touch rugby.

“ I was pleased with how our play improved throughout the day.

“We gave some new players their debuts for the club - Kerry Seaton, Lucy Norman and Hamish Waine - and they all did really well.

Peterborough's John Cranston has his eye on the ball.

“The season begins officially in April and we should be in a good position then to take on teams from across the country.”

Included in the Ospreys team is former Borough and Peterborough Lions first team scrum-half Paul Humphrey.

Orton Ospreys results were:

4-2 win v Essex

More action from the Ospreys tournament.

4-0 loss v Norwich

2-0 win v UEA

3-2 loss v St Albans

3-1 loss v Bedford

Other teams taking part were Nottingham Hoods and Norfolk Nomads.