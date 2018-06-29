2018-2019 FIXTURES: Lions at home for their first two matches in the National League

It’s daunting but it’s exciting . . . the 2018-2019 season is a whole new ball game for Peterborough Lions.

For the first time they’ll be battling it out every Saturday afternoon in National League Division Two North - the fourth tier of English club rugby.

And most of the clubs they’ll be facing will be new opponents - many with formidable past histories.

“We’ve come across the Leicester sides before but the rest are all new. There’s lots of long trips ahead, lots of new places to explore and lots of new faces to meet,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“Now the fixture list is out and we can see where we are going, we’re all getting excited about what lies ahead.

“In some ways it’s scary, but we can’t wait to get started and find out just how good we really are.

“It’s always been my dream to get a Peterborough side into the National League and I plan to enjoy every minute of it.”

First up on September 1 is Wharfedale at home followed by Hinckley at home a week later.

LIONS FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

1 Wharfedale H

8 Hinckley H

15 Hull Ioanians A

22 Stourbridge H

29 South Leicester A

OCTOBER

6 Chester H

13 Fylde A

20 Huddersfield H

27 Sedgley Park A

NOVEMBER

3 Otley H

17 Preston Grasshoppers A

24 Macclesfield H

DECEMBER

1 Leicester Lions A

8 Sheffield Tigers H

15 Tynedale A

22 Hinckley A

JANUARY

5 Hull Ionians H

12 Stourbridge A

19 South Leicester H

26 Chester A

FEBRUARY

2 Fylde H

9 Huddersfield A

16 Sedgley Park H

MARCH

2 Otley A

9 Preston Grasshoppers H

23 Macclesfield A

30 Leicester Lions H

APRIL

6 Sheffield Tigers A

13 Tynedale H

27 Wharfedale A