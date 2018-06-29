2018-2019 FIXTURES: Borough begin at home to Scouts

Have your say

Peterborough Rugby Club start their English Clubs Championship season with a home game on September 1.

They entertain Northampton Old Scouts in their opening Midlands Division One fixture.

Old Scouts finished ninth in the table last season, three places and 21 points behind Borough.

The big local derby games against Oundle are at Occupation Road on September 22 and at Fengate on January 12.

Oundle finished seventh - just one point behind Borough - in their first season in Midlands Division One.

BOROUGH FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

1 Old Scouts H

8 Oadby Wyggestonians A

15 Old Northamptonians H

22 Oundle A

29 Paviors H

OCTOBER

6 West Bridgford H

20 Rugby Lions A

27 Towcestrians H

NOVEMBER

3 Wellingborough A

17 Kettering H

24 Leighton Buzzard A

DECEMBER

1 Lutterworth H

8 Melton Mowbray A

15 Oadby Wyggestonians H

JANUARY

5 Old Northamptonians A

12 Oundle H

19 Paviors A

26 West Bridgford A

FEBRUARY

9 Rugby Lions H

16 Towcestrians A

MARCH

2 Wellingborough H

9 Kettering A

23 Leighton Buzzard H

30 Lutterworth A

APRIL

6 Melton Mowbray H

13 Old Scouts A