Phantoms quick to net a couple of signings for next season

Head coach Slava Koulikov has laid the foundations for another Phantoms quest for honours by retaining their treble-winning netminders.

First-choice goaltender Jordan Marr and back-up Ryan Bainborough have both put pen to paper to stay with the city side in the new NIHL Division One in 2019/20.

Marr was a key member of the Phantoms side which powered to NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One South play-offs glory last term, while Bainborough proved to be a reliable understudy whenever called upon.

“There are many different philosophies when building hockey teams,” said Koulikov. “Mine is that the goaltender makes up 50 per-cent of the team because it is such an important position.

“We were involved in a hell of a lot of one-goal or two-goal games last season and when it’s that tight you need your netminder to come up with big performances.

“Jordan did that time and again last season and it is clear he is very happy here in Peterborough – and we’re certainly happy to have him for another season.

“He is a quiet guy but he is a great character and everyone has seen that in his celebrations after the trophy wins this season. His accountability is second to none. He is always the first one to hold his hand up and review his own performances rather than make excuses.

“Ryan is another good guy who is well liked within the club. He never let us down when he was on the ice.

“Jordan and Ryan also have a good relationship on and off the ice so it makes perfect sense to keep them both with him us for next season.”

The captures of Marr and Bainborough were announced during the club’s end-of-season awards bash last Thursday. Marr also collected silverware on the night when receiving the coaches’ player of the year gong.

Retired star Ales Padelek was named player of the year and forward of the year while Nathan Pollard also completed an honours double thanks to the most improved player and Phanforce player of the season prizes.

Will Weldon received the recognition of his team-mates with the players’ player of the year accolade while teenage forward Jarvis Hunt claimed the young player of the year crown.

Calum Buglass was named defenceman of the year while another emerging talent, Taylor Romeo, scooped the Phanforce development player of the year trophy.

Koulikov confirmed he is keen to keep hold of as many of his treble-winners as possible this summer.

The loss of Padelek means there’ll be at least one new face required, but Koulikov doesn’t envisage major changes.

“My priority is on retaining the group of players who helped us win three trophies at this stage rather than recruiting new guys,” added Koulikov.

“It’s a waiting game at the moment with a lot of people in the process of making decisions about next year.

“The demand for British players will be higher with two new teams coming into the league and we will also have to enter the import market as well.”