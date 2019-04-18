Phantoms ace Padelek decides to call it a day after an ‘amazing season’

Peterborough Phantoms star Ales Padelek has called time on his distinguished career.

The Czech forward announced his decision in the immediate aftermath of the club’s NIHL Final Four Grand Final defeat on Sunday.

Padelek enjoyed a terrific final season in which he was a shining light during Phantoms’ honours treble in the NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One play-offs.

And the 39 year-old was named as the city club’s man-of-the-match as they were agonisingly pipped in overtime by Hull Pirates in the season finale in Coventry – a game watched by his father, Ivan, who flew in from the Czech Republic for the weekend.

“It was my last game,” said Padelek. “It was an emotional day and I don’t mind admitting I have done a lot of crying since deciding to retire, but I forgot all about that when I stepped onto the ice.

“Only a few people close to me knew I was going to end my career and I then told the guys in the room after the game.

“It has been a great season to finish as I have enjoyed my hockey more than at any time since I won promotion to the top league back home when playing for a local club with my father as the coach.

“I was thinking about retiring last year but I didn’t want to go out after a season when I was injured, ill and chasing my shadow.

“That wasn’t the best me playing last season but now after an amazing season I know it is the right time for me to stop.

“We have three trophies and we came so close to another one when just losing in overtime.

“This sport is not just about winning, though. It’s also about making good memories and I have many from this amazing season.

“I wanted my father to be here from the Czech Republic for my last game. It all started for me with him there and I wanted him to see me play for the final time as well.

“I’ll miss being a hockey player but I will still be around. It will be great next season to sit with the fans, watch a game and have a chat with everyone.”

And Padelek is convinced Phantoms are in great shape on and off the ice as they prepare for life in the new NIHL Division One next season.

They are one of 10 teams stepping into the new second tier of the sport with their Grand Final conquerors Hull among their rivals.

Padelek spoke glowingly of head coach Slava Koulikov, the club’s players and their army of supporters.

He added: “We have fans in Peterborough like no other. They have been fantastic all season and were amazing again in Coventry at the weekend.

“Phantoms also have the best possible coach in Slava who lives for the team and prepares everyone and everything so well. We cried on each other’s shoulders after the game. He always got the most out of me as a player.

“And the guys in the room are unbelievable. We have some great players here and it has been so good to win trophies with them.

“But playing this sport takes up a lot of time and involves a huge amount of commitment so I’m just looking forward to relaxing.”

Padelek’s final season was his fourth in Phantoms colours and saw him top the NIHL Division One South goal charts.

He also played under Koulikov at Slough but spent the vast majority of his 22-year senior career in his homeland.

Koulikov said: “Ales is a great player who was instrumental in our treble this year.

“His experience and quality will be very hard to replace, but we all wish him the very best for the future.”