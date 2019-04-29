Peterborough Town suffer a shock first round defeat, Saranga back with a bang for March, Oundle pip Market Deeping

Have your say

There will be no glorious run in the Royal London ECB Club Championships for Peterborough Town this season

The city side fielded a strong side, but bowed out in the first round to Cambs Division One outfit Sawston & Babraham at Bretton Gate yesterday (April 28).

Mark Edwards bowling for Peterborough Town against Sawston & Babraham. Photo: David Lowndes.

The visitors posted a decent 40-over score of 225-6 and Town never really recovered from losing four wickets for 14 runs after reaching 46-0.

Wicket-keeper Chris MIlner (59) did post his second half century of the weekend as Town finished 43 runs short on 183-9.

Last season Town went on a club-record run to the last 16.

Overseas star Saranga Rajaguru is back for a second season with March Town and he started with a bang by cracking 105 in a 32-run Rutland Division One win over King’s Keys yesterday.

Peterborough Town before their Royal London Club Championship defeat at the hands of Sawston & Babraham, back row, left to right, Chris MIlner, Connor Parnell, Josh Smith, Richard Kendall, Alex Mitchell, Mark Edwards, front, Matt Milner, Lewis Bruce, Rob Sayer, David Clarke, Danny Malik. Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle made it two wins in two top-flight matches after pipping Market Deeping by five runs at Outgang Road.

Star men for the winners were Tom Norman (47), Connor Craig (4-16) and Joe Charlton (3-13). Meli Adatia and James Hook both took three wickets for Deeping.

RESULTS

Sunday, April 28

ROYAL LONDON CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 43 runs

Sawston & Babraham 225-6 (W. Hussain 59, C. Guest 58, B. Cliverd 56no, L. Bruce 4-45, R. Kendall 2-26).

Town 183-9 (C. MIlner 59, A. Mitchell 35, D. Clarke 20)

RUTLAND DIVISION ONE

MARCH TOWN beat KING’S KEYS by 32 runs

March 208 (S. Rajaguru 105, T. Phillips 30, M. Raheel 3-16, Sajjad Ali 3-40, A. Hussain 3-45).

King’s Keys 176 (U. Sadiq 43, W. Javed 35, J. Ghani 27, Sajjad Ali 23no, A. Wright 5-40, S. Clarke 3-34, G. Kirby 2-30).

MARKET DEEPING lost to OUNDLE by 5 runs

Oundle 153 (T. Norman 47, M. Adatai 3-47, J. Hook 3-55, C. Gillett 2-17, S. Perera 2-29).

Market Deeping 148 (S. Perera 25, K, Judd 23. M. Adatia 20, C. Craig 4-16, J. Charlton 3-13).