Peterborough Town deliver a serious statement of intent

Peterborough Town delivered a serious statement of intent last weekend according to skipper David Clarke.

Despite missing several key men, Town crushed a dangerous Geddington side by nine wickets at Bretton Gate to maintain their early-season challenge for Northants Premier Division honours.

Clarke, who faces a further six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury, Josh Smith and Jamie Smith were all absent from a game against a team bolstered by the inclusion of regular Northants first-team player Ricardo Vasconcelos, a Portuguese international from South Africa who has started the first-class season in red hot form.

But Town cantered to victory with almost 17 overs to spare to the delight of Clarke.

“That was a real statement to the rest of the league,” Clarke said.

“Geddington are a good side, but we made them look ordinary on the day. It’s been a great start to the season considering the problems we’ve had with availability, but obviously there is a long way to go.”

Unbeaten Town are a point behind shock leaders Brigstock after five matches, but they’ve already opened up a 27-point advantage over third place.

The Smiths should be back for Town when they travel to bogey venue Brixworth on Saturday.

The city side have lost their last two games at Brixworth. Last season Josh Smith scored 70 for Brixworth against Town.

Richard Kendall and Matt Milner are also expected to return, but bang in-form seam bowler Mark Edwards will miss the trip because of work commitments.

“It’s another tricky game for us,” Clarke added. “We’ve had bad results there in the last two seasons and Brixworth can call on two former excellent Northants players in Steven Crook and Luke Evans so they will be strong.

“But our big players have hit form so we can go there expecting to play well. “