Peterborough Town debutant cracks a ton in drawn game, Oundle romp home, defeats for Deeping and Ramsey

Debutant Nick Paskins cracked a brilliant ton as Peterborough Town started their Northants Premier Division campaign with a home draw against Rushden yesterday (April 27).

Paskins, a close season recruit from Buckinghamshire, strode to the wicket at Bretton Gate with Town struggling on 49-3. That soon became 69-4, but Paskins decided attack was the best form of defence and quickly turned the game on its head.

Alex Mitchell batting for Peterborough Town against Rushden. Photo: David Lowndes.

He struck 15 fours and a six in a 95-ball innings of 109 to help push Town up to a formidable 50-over total of 302-6. Rushden, despite a half century from Liam Gough, the son of former England international Darren Gough, were never in the hunt for a win and settled for a handful of losing draw points after closing on 179-6.

Paskins received excellent support from teenager Danny Malik who made 38 in a fifth-wicket stand of 106 before Chris Milner (57no) and Mark Edwards (26no) made hay towards the end of the innings.

Earlier another debutant Josh Smith played pleasingly for 32 before falling. Josh Smith, Rob Sayer and Mohammed Danyaal each took two wickets in Rushden’s reply.

Oundle made a winning start to their Premier Division season by cruising to an eight-wicket success at Northampton Saints. Jonathan Dalley was 75 not out when Oundle passed Saints’ 177 all out. Harrison Craig (3-38) was the pick of the Oundle bowlers.

Oundle host Peterborough Town next Saturday (May 4). Town entertain Cambs Division One side Sawston & Babraham in the first round of the Royal London Club Championships today (April 28, 1pm).

Sawston beat Ramsey by six wickets in the opening Cambs Division One match of the season yesterday. Captain Michael Cafferkey top scored with 50 in Ramsey’s 101 all out. Kasim Ikhlaq took three wickets in Sawstonn’s reply.

But it already looks like being a long Lincs Premier Division season for Market Deeping. They’ve lost their opening two matches to sit bottom of the fledgling table.

Deeping were hustled out for 87 by Grantham yesterday with the hosts racing home for the loss of just two wickets in reply in a match that lasted just over 45 overs..

RESULTS

Saturday, April 27

NORTHANTS PREMIER DIVISION

PETERBOROUGH TOWN drew with RUSHDEN

Town 302-6 (N. Paskins 109, C. Milner 57no, D. Malik 38, J. Smith 32, M. Edwards 26no. T. Firm 3-56).

Rushden 179-6 (L. Gough 58, W. Bates 53no, R. Sayer 2-31, J. Smith 2-31, M. Danyaal 2-42).

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS lost to OUNDLE by 8 wkts

Saints 177 (M. Rizvi 78, H. Craig 3-38, C. Craig 3-69).

Oundle 178-2 (J. Dalley 75no, D. Robinson 37, M. Hodgson 30).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

GRANTHAM beat MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts

Market Deeping 87 (A. Sharp 38, D. Freeman 5-25).

Grantham 88-2 (R. Carnelly 49).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

RAMSEY lost to SAWSTON & BABRAHAM by 6 wkts

Ramsey 101 (M. Cafferkey 50, H. Purcell 20, A, Stafford 4-12, C. Guest 3-13).

Sawston & Babraham 102-4 (K. Ikhlaq 3-23).