Peterborough Town are top of the table after some recklessy entertaining batting, Oundle suffer at the hands of an overseas star

Peterborough Town are top of the Northants Premier Division table after securing a fifth win on the bounce at Brixworth yesterday (June 1).

The city side won by 25 runs after an entertainingly reckless batting display and some impressive slow bowling to end a two-game losing streak at this venue.

Every top six Town batsman scored at more than a run a ball, apart from Lewis Bruce, but he was the only one to make a worthwhile score. Bruce fell just two runs short of a second successive ton after striking 15 fours and three sixes in a knock that occupied 102 balls.

Town were eventually dismissed for 230 in 33 overs and two balls which left Brixworth 66 overs to chase it down.

They gave it a decent go as well, but lost eight wickets to off-spin bowlers and two to run outs before being dismissed for 205 in just under 53 overs.

Former Brixworth player Josh Smith and man-of-the-match Bruce picked up three wickets apiece with Rob Sayer chipping in with two cheap victims. Sayer and Smith are in the Cambs squad taking on Norfolk in the Unicorns Tropht ay Exning today (June 2).

Town overtook Brigstock at the top as a result. Brigstock were beaten by Old Northamptonians.

Rushden and Higham are third after seeing off Oundle by 88 runs at Milton Road. Overseas star Chanaka Ruwansiri smacked 112 of Rushden’s 299-8 which always looked too many once Conor Craig had been dismissed after a 32-ball 51.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 1

BRIXWORTH lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 25 runs

Peterborough 230 (L. Bruce 98, A. Mitchell 28, C. Milner 27, J. Smith 22).

Brixworth 205 (J. Smith 3-44, L. Bruce 3-46, R. Sayer 2-21).

OUNDLE TOWN lost to RUSHDEN & HIGHAM by 88 runs

Rushden 299-8 (C. Ruwansiri 112, T. Norman 3-35, L. Fresen 3-68).

Oundle 211 (C. Craig 51, B. Smith 43, H. Craig 36, P. Wilson 35, R. Thaper 5-56).