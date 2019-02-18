Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards finalists announced

The final countdown has been made and the top three in each of the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards categories can be revealed.
The finalists will be invited to the annual presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn on Thursday March 7, when the winners will be announced, and what a night that promises to be for Netherton United FC, world kick-boxing champion Rob Taylor and City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS).
COPS have no less than five finalists with Jamie Scholes in the running for Sports Personality of the Year, Amelia Monaghan and Kenzie Whyatt for Sportswoman of the Year, Harriet Salisbury for Junior Sports Personality of the Year and Nathan Griffin for Unsung Hero.
Netherton are up for three awards (Team of the Year, Jon Harrison in Coach of the Year, and Mark Baines and Tommy Randall in Footballer of the Year) and Taylor also has a treble chance. He’s made it into the top three in Sportsman of the Year, Coach of the Year and his club TASK are in the Team of the Year final as well.
The Hicks Karate School finished with two in the top three. They were Atlanta Hickman in Sportswoman of the Year and Sophie Doyle in Junior Sports Personality of the Year.
Up against Scholes for the big Sports Personality of the Year prize are Peterborough Panthers speedway team boss Carl Johnson and Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team’s long-serving captain James Ferrara.
The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Army, is a new category this year and the three who received most votes were Kevin Sanders (boxing), Tommy Flynn (football) and Ian Parker (martial arts).
PETERBOROUGH TELEGRAPH SPORTS AWARDS 2019 - THE TOP THREE (in no particular order)
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Jamie Scholes
Carl Johnson
James Ferrara
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Kevin Sanders
Tommy Flynn
Ian Parker
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Rob Taylor
Tom Lewis
Phil Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Amelia Monaghan
Kenzie Whyatt
Atlanta Hickman
TEAM OF THE YEAR
TASK
Netherton Utd
Yaxley FC
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Harriet Salisbury
Sophie Doyle
Freddie Fraser
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rob Taylor
Jon Harrison
Michael Fox
UNSUNG HERO
Colin Day
Simon Potter
Nathan Griffin
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Mark Baines
Jessica Driscoll
Tommy Randall
JUNIOR FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Lewis Sharpe
Dylan Enright
Luca Christoudias
DISABLED ACHIEVER
Kathryn Lindgren
Alice Mason
Will Palmer