Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards finalists announced

The final countdown has been made and the top three in each of the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards categories can be revealed.

The finalists will be invited to the annual presentation dinner at the Holiday Inn on Thursday March 7, when the winners will be announced, and what a night that promises to be for Netherton United FC, world kick-boxing champion Rob Taylor and City of Peterborough Swimming Club (COPS).

COPS have five finalists. Pictured here are three of them. Left to right are Kenzie Whyatt, Mia Leech, Amelia Monaghan and Harriet Salisbury.

COPS have no less than five finalists with Jamie Scholes in the running for Sports Personality of the Year, Amelia Monaghan and Kenzie Whyatt for Sportswoman of the Year, Harriet Salisbury for Junior Sports Personality of the Year and Nathan Griffin for Unsung Hero.

Netherton are up for three awards (Team of the Year, Jon Harrison in Coach of the Year, and Mark Baines and Tommy Randall in Footballer of the Year) and Taylor also has a treble chance. He’s made it into the top three in Sportsman of the Year, Coach of the Year and his club TASK are in the Team of the Year final as well.

The Hicks Karate School finished with two in the top three. They were Atlanta Hickman in Sportswoman of the Year and Sophie Doyle in Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

Up against Scholes for the big Sports Personality of the Year prize are Peterborough Panthers speedway team boss Carl Johnson and Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team’s long-serving captain James Ferrara.

Netherton United FC could win three awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Army, is a new category this year and the three who received most votes were Kevin Sanders (boxing), Tommy Flynn (football) and Ian Parker (martial arts).

PETERBOROUGH TELEGRAPH SPORTS AWARDS 2019 - THE TOP THREE (in no particular order)

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Jamie Scholes

Carl Johnson

James Ferrara

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Kevin Sanders

Tommy Flynn

Ian Parker

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Rob Taylor

Tom Lewis

Phil Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Amelia Monaghan

Kenzie Whyatt

Atlanta Hickman

TEAM OF THE YEAR

TASK

Netherton Utd

Yaxley FC

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Harriet Salisbury

Sophie Doyle

Freddie Fraser

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rob Taylor

Jon Harrison

Michael Fox

UNSUNG HERO

Colin Day

Simon Potter

Nathan Griffin

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Mark Baines

Jessica Driscoll

Tommy Randall

JUNIOR FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Lewis Sharpe

Dylan Enright

Luca Christoudias‬

DISABLED ACHIEVER

Kathryn Lindgren

Alice Mason

Will Palmer