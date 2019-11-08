Peterborough Rugby Club face a mighty task and Peterborough Lions lose 99-0!

Have your say

Peterborough Rugby Union Club take on a mighty task when Midlands Division One leaders Derby visit Fengate tomorrow (November 9, 3pm).

Derby have won all eight of their league games, including a comfortable win over the powerful Oundle side last time out.

Allen Carr is fended off playing for Peterborough Lions against Newport. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Third-placed Oundle host fourth-placed Lutterworth on Saturday.

“Someone will beat Derby soon,” Borough head coach Phil Powell stated. “And why shouldn’t it be us? We’ve had a couple of good results in a row and I fancy us to play well.

“We’ve had a week off so we should be mentally and physically refreshed.”

Bottom club Peterborough Lions suffered another bruising experience last weekend when losing 99-0 at Newport in the Midlands Premier Division last weekend (November 2).

It’s not likely to get any easier on Saturday when third-placed Sandbach visit Bretton Park (3pm).