Peterborough RUFC win a thriller with the last kick of the game, but Lions are beaten heavily again

Kalasoni Hakola in possession for Peterborough Lions at Bridgnorth with Alex Hales and Jack Lewis in support. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Kalasoni Hakola in possession for Peterborough Lions at Bridgnorth with Alex Hales and Jack Lewis in support. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
0
Have your say

Peterborough RUFC pipped struggling Melbourne with the last kick of a thrilling Midlands Division One game on Saturday (December 7).

Matty Newman held his nerve to pop over a decisive penalty and seal a 27-26 success for Borough. Newman kicked 12 points in the game to supplement a penalty try and touchdowns for Zac McClure and Sam Crooks.

Peterborough Lions were beaten 57-7 at Bridgnorth in the Midlands Premier Division. Kalasoni Hakola crashed over for the Lions’ try with Weir Filikitonga adding the conversion. Lions are rooted to the bottom after 11 straight defeats.