Peterborough RUFC win a thriller with the last kick of the game, but Lions are beaten heavily again

Peterborough RUFC pipped struggling Melbourne with the last kick of a thrilling Midlands Division One game on Saturday (December 7).

Matty Newman held his nerve to pop over a decisive penalty and seal a 27-26 success for Borough. Newman kicked 12 points in the game to supplement a penalty try and touchdowns for Zac McClure and Sam Crooks.

Peterborough Lions were beaten 57-7 at Bridgnorth in the Midlands Premier Division. Kalasoni Hakola crashed over for the Lions’ try with Weir Filikitonga adding the conversion. Lions are rooted to the bottom after 11 straight defeats.