Peterborough RUFC wary of struggling opposition, wounded Peterborough Lions seek a first win

There’s no chance of Peterborough RUFC taking lowly West Bridgeford lightly when the teams meet in a Midlands Division One fixture tomorrow (Septenber 28).

West Bridgeford have lost all three league matches so far, but in their last home match they pushed table-topping Oundle all the way.

Action from Oundle v Borough. Photo: David Lowndes.

And as title favourites Oundle cruised to a 34-7 win over Borough at Occupation Road last Saturday, the city side’s task is harder than it might appear judged merely on league positions.

“West Bridgeford have been competitive so far,” Borough coach Phil Powell stated.

“It’s a tough away game for us, but our build-up to the match at Oundle was interrupted by injury and illness so I expect us to be better against a decent side.”

Borough, who have won one and lost two of their three league games, will again be without inspirational player-coach Sam Crooks at West Bridgeford.

Oundle are top of the table from fellow unbeaten sides Syston and Derby on points difference.

They have a tricky game at fifth-placed Rugby Lions on Saturday.

Peterborough Lions’ Midlands Premier Division season is lurching from one bad result to another.

Last Saturday’s 53-19 defeat at home to Doncaster Phoenix was a third in a row for a city side who are already suffering a negative points difference of 104.

Lions are not bottom as South Leicester are struggling even more badly, but a second successive relegation must be a concern for the club ahead of a home match against Kettering tomorrow (3pm).