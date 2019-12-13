Peterborough RUFC looking to finish 2019 on a high and Peterborough Lions host fellow strugglers

Peterborough RUFC have set their sights on a strong finish to 2019 after last weekend’s last-gasp Midlands Division One East win at struggling Melbourn.

Borough beat Melbourne 27-26 after Matty Newman landed a penalty with the last kick of the game

Borough now intend to end the year with three straight wins. Their remaining games are at home to Old Wyggestonians at Fengate tomorrow (December 14, 2.15pm) and Olney away on December 21.

“We didn’t play well at Melbourne,” Borough coach Phil Powell stated. “But we kept plugging away and Matty kept his nerve to win the match with the last kick.

“Fair play to Melbourne who flew at us from the start and put us under a lot of pressure. We dominated once we settled down, but a few lapses of concentration almost cost us.

“It was still a welcome win and we have two games to go before Christmas which we are capable of winning.”

Winless Peterborough Lions are still battling away in the Midlands Premier Division, but they remain in a hopeless position at the foot of the table.

Lions might fancy their chances tomorrow as they host Broadstreet at Bretton Park (3pm). The visitors have won just twice all season.