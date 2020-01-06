Peterborough RUFC coach frustrated by derby defeat at the hands of Oundle

Peterborough RUFC coach Phil Powell was a frustrated man after his side’s disappointing home defeat to local rivals Oundle on Saturday (January 4).

Borough went down 39-12 to their high-flying hosts in a Midlands Division One East clash at Fengate, but, not for the first time this season, Powell again felt his side shot themselves in the foot.

Action from Peterborough RUFC against Oundle. Borough have the ball. Photo: David Lowndes.

Oundle opened the scoring when down to 14 men and led 19-0 at the break before Borough found their stride.

“We are our own worst enemy at times,” Powell grumbled.

“We started the game well and were denied a try in the opening stages as the referee was unsighted.

“And Oundle went straight down the other end and scored even though they were a man down at the time.

“If we had scored first who knows what might have happened, but to be fair to Oundle they are a very strong side and deserved to win.

“They took their chances really well throughout the game, but I was pleased with our spirit in the second half when we managed to score a couple of tries.

“Things just haven’t gone our way this season with injuries and close refereeing decisions going against us, but we will keep fighting for points.”

Ryan Morris and Aram Jones scored Borough’s tries with Matty Newman kicking a conversion.

Oundle’s Louie Davis bagged a hat-trick of tries with Toby Snelling, Wes Cope, Harry Winch and James Keane also crossing. Will Carrington kicked two conversions.

Cope was the Oundle player sent to the sin bin early in the contest.