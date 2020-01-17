Peterborough Phantoms were ‘unbelievably’ good as they took command of a National Cup semi-final thanks to McEwen’s hat-trick and Marr’s brilliance

Corey McEwen starred with a hat-trick as Peterborough Phantoms took command of their NIHL National Cup semi-final last night (January 16).

The city side claimed an impressive 4-2 triumph at Hull in the opening leg of a last-four battle which will be completed at Planet Ice on January 31.

Corey McEwen scored a hat-trick for Phantoms in Hull.

And it was forward star McEwen who did much of the damage with a terrific treble while Phantoms also benefitted from an heroic performance at the other end of the ice with netminder Jordan Marr in sensational form.

McEwen handed Phantoms the perfect start when exchanging passes with Martins Susters before firing past Hull goalie Ash Smith with just 3.33 on the clock.

And the city men then took command with two further goals in the space of just 21 seconds.

Glenn Billing pounced from close range at 16.47 and the celebration had barely died down when McEwen lashed in his second of the night.

A shell-shocked Hull responded late in the opening period through recent import recruit Matt Bisonnette and the same man then took another chunk out of the arrears with the only goal of the middle session.

A series of super Marr saves then preserved Phantoms’ advantage before McEwen ensured they left Humberside firmly in the ascendancy by completing his hat-trick on a powerplay in the third period.

“The guys did an absolutely unbelievable job,” said delighted Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov.

“Every single one of them played well and there is no doubt we deserved to come away with the win.

“It’s one of the best performances we’ve produced in a rink where we have often struggled in the last two to three years.

“The job is done in terms of the first leg, but we know there is still a lot of work to be done in the second leg when we have to ensure we perform and compete to the same levels again.”

Swindon beat Telford 7-4 in the first leg of the other NIHL National Cup semi-final last night. The return clash in that tie is on January 29.

Phantoms now return to league action this weekend. They have an ‘away’ clash with bottom side Leeds tomorrow (January 18, 7pm) which is actually being staged at Planet Ice and they’re back in Bretton on Sunday (January 19, 5.30pm) to face Sheffield Steeldogs.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

HULL

18.31 Bissonnette ass: Chamberlain/Davies

32.28 Bissonnette ass: Chamberlain

PHANTOMS

3.33 McEwen ass: Susters

16.47 Billing unassisted

17.08 McEwen ass: Susters/Stepanek

52.05 McEwen (PP) ass: N. Pollard/Stepanek

Men-of-the-match

HULL – Ash Smith

PHANTOMS – Jordan Marr