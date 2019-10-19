Peterborough Phantoms up to third after hitting the Raiders for six and second-placed Telford are next up

Peterborough Phantoms showed their ‘power’ when stretching their NIHL National Division winning streak tonight (October 19).

The city stormed to a 6-1 success at Raiders – a fourth consecutive victory - with five of their goals arriving in powerplay situations.

Much of the damage was done in an explosive opening period when Phantoms struck four times to take control at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure venue.

Will Weldon’s early opener (the only one of their goals to be scored in an even-handed situation) was soon followed by a double from Ales Padelek.

Captain James Ferrara then got in on the act from the blue line with Petr Stepanek continuing his prolific start to the season by unleashing a trademark thunderbolt only 84 seconds into the middle stanza.

Raiders did succeed in stemming the tide and hit back through Lukas Sladovsky but they never threatened to mount a serious comeback.

And it was Phantoms who made the only other breakthrough as Martins Susters struck inside the final minute to complete a terrific away display.

Phantoms’ winning run has catapulted them into third spot in the early-season standings ahead of a home clash against second-placed Telford tonight (October 20, 5.30pm) at Planet Ice.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

RAIDERS

23.14 Sladovsky ass: R. Connolly.

PHANTOMS

4.24 Weldon ass: Bowering/R. Ferrara

7.18 Padelek (PP) ass: Billing/J. Ferrara

9.09 Padelek (PP) ass: J. Ferrara/Weldon

16.33 J. Ferrara (PP) ass: Weldon

21.24 Stepanek (PP) ass: Susters

59.12 Susters ass: Buglass/N. Pollard

Men-of-the-match

RAIDERS – Callum Wells

PHANTOMS – Ales Padelek