Peterborough Phantoms star is not retiring after all

Peterborough Phantoms star Ales Padelek has performed a dramatic U-turn . . . little more than a month after retiring.

The Czech star called time on his distinguished career in the wake of the club’s defeat in the NIHL Final Four at the end of their treble-winning 2018/19 campaign.

But the 39 year-old will now lace up his skates again next season after agreeing to return to the ice as Phantoms move into the new NIHL Division One.

Head coach Slava Koulikov said: “I am really pleased that Padi has committed for another season on the ice.

“He was part of the best line in the league last season along with Jimmy (captain James Ferrara) and Glenny (NIHL all-star team member Glenn Billing) and I’m thrilled to see those guys back together.”

Padelek has spent the past four seasons with Phantoms and was the leading regular-season goalscorer in NIHL Division One South last term.

His shock return means there is likely to be only one change to the city side’s roster from their NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL Division One South play-off winning squad.

That sees local lad Connor Pollard join his twin brother, Nathan, in the line-up with James White not playing this season.