Peterborough Phantoms sign a forward

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms have completed a short-term signing tonight (November 4).

Head coach Slava Koulikov has drafted in forward Gareth O’Flaherty following his recent release by NIHL National Division rivals Bracknell.

The 29 year-old will feature in the next two weekends when Phantoms are without two of their regular frontmen.

“Myself and Gareth have had conversations in previous years but a move here has never materialised for one reason or another,” said Koulikov.

“But we kept in touch and with him now being available it’s the right time to bring him in.

“He is a centre and will give us a bit more strength and stability at a time when we have a couple of guys missing.

“Gareth has a lot of experience and will do a solid job for us.”

O’Flaherty has previous top-flight experience with Coventry Blaze and had two seasons with Manchester Phoenix in the old English Premier League.

He spent the last two campaigns at MK Thunder in NIHL Division One South before joining Bracknell in the summer.

Phantoms are missing young star Jarvis Hunt due to a shoulder injury while Will Weldon is unavailable for three games following a Saturday (November 9) trip to table-topping Swindon.

Phantoms also lost influential defenceman Scott Robson to injury last weekend.

He suffered a knee injury – described as ‘long-term’ – in the Saturday (November 2) success at Bracknell.