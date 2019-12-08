Peterborough Phantoms show no mercy to the basement boys from Leeds

Peterborough Phantoms made light work of the NIHL National Division basement boys last night (December 7).

Hot prospect Jarvis Hunt helped himself to a first senior hat-trick as the city men thumped rock-bottom Leeds 9-2 in an away clash actually staged at Planet Ice due to their opponents’ rink not yet being ready.

Jarvis Hunt claimed a first senior hat-trick for Phantoms against Leeds.

Will Weldon’s opener after just 32 seconds set the tone for a dominant display with more goals quickly following.

Teenage talent Hunt struck twice in the opening session with player-coach Tom Norton also blasting his way onto the scoresheet before James Archer grabbed a reply for Leeds.

Ales Padelek and Martins Susters hit the Phantoms goals in the second period to sandwich a second Leeds effort as import Radek Meidl’s mis-hit looped in.

Hunt then completed his treble with another powerplay effort early in the final period before Norton and Padelek both added their second goals of the night.

There were countless opportunities for Phantoms to roar into double-figures for the second time this season, but the combination of some smart work from Chiefs netminder Sam Gospel and errant finishing meant they didn’t find the net again.

“It was a game we wanted to get won as early as possible and we did that,” said Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov.

“We got goals in the first period which gave us a useful cushion and we were able to control the game from there.

“Scoring nine times is certainly good for the guys individually and for us all collectively as a team.

“Of course there were things we could have done better, but we got the result and the two points we needed.”

Phantoms now face opposition from the opposite end of the NIHL National Division tonight (December 8) when travelling to table-topping Telford (6pm).

Koulikov again hopes to be able to call on Nottingham Panthers defensive duo Josh Tetlow and Joe Hazeldine for the trip to Shropshire.

Defenceman Joe Gretton and forward Ross Clarke will definitely return after turning out for the club’s second team last night.

The Tigers were surprisingly beaten 5-2 at struggling Milton Keynes last night.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

LEEDS

15.31 Archer ass: Zaajc/Meidl

30.30 Meidl ass: Archer/Boothroyd

PHANTOMS

0.32 Weldon ass: Padelek/J. Ferrara

4.29 Hunt (PP) ass: McEwen/Stepanek

10.12 Hunt ass: O’Flaherty/N. Pollard

12.17 Norton ass: Padelek/Weldon

27.24 Padelek ass: J. Ferrara/Hazeldine

36.38 Susters ass: Norton

43.55 Hunt (PP) ass: Buglass/Susters

47.34 Norton ass: J. Ferrara/Weldon

51.32 Padelek ass: Weldon/J. Ferrara

Men-of-the-match

LEEDS – Sam Gospel

PHANTOMS – Jarvis Hunt