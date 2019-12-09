Peterborough Phantoms pipped on penalties by the pacesetters

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms were pipped on penalties by the NIHL National Division pacesetters last night (December 8).

The city team went down 3-2 to table-topping Telford following a shoot-out to settle a terrific contest in Shropshire, but still earned a valuable point.

Player-coach Tom Norton continued a rich vein of scoring form by providing both of Phantoms goals.

The defenceman followed up a double in the Saturday victory against rock-bottom Leeds with another brace 24 hours later.

His early opener provided an advantage which Phantoms held until just past the mid-point of the contest when Nick Oliver thumped Telford onto level terms.

The hosts then hit the front 66 seconds into the final period when Andrew McKinney re-directed a shot past netminder Jordan Marr.

But Phantoms clawed their way back onto level terms inside the final minute when Norton struck on a powerplay.

Neither side could manage a breakthrough in five frantic minutes of overtime before the clash was eventually settled by penalties.

And only one man out of six – Telford forward Brandon Whistle – was able to find the net to earn his side the extra point.

Martins Susters saw Phantoms’ opening effort saved before imports Petr Stepanek and Ales Padelek both missed.

Phantoms head to second-placed Swindon for the third time this season on Saturday (December 14, 6.15pm) before welcoming Raiders to Planet Ice on Sunday (December 15, 5.30pm).

Koulikov’s men slammed the Romford side 10-1 in their last visit to Bretton in November.

Last night’s result in Telford means that Phantoms will finish second to the Tigers in the NIHL National Cup standings.

Both teams and third-placed Swindon are assured of qualification for the semi-finals with Sheffield currently holding fourth spot, but the Steeldogs look vulnerable as Hull are only a point behind with two games counting towards this competition still to play.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

TELFORD

30.41 Oliver unassisted

41.06 McKinney ass: Kennedy/McKenzie

PHANTOMS

8.45 Norton ass: Padelek/Weldon

59.03 Norton (PP) ass: J. Ferrara

Men-of-the-match

TELFORD – Brad Day

PHANTOMS – Tom Norton