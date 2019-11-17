Peterborough Phantoms lose on the road ahead of a home clash with the league leaders today (Sunday)

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms suffered defeat on the road last night (November 16).

The city team were beaten 6-4 at Hull Pirates in their latest NIHL National Division outing.

Pirates player-coach Jason Hewitt made an early breakthrough before Lee Bonner extended their lead late in the opening session.

Steven Chalmers then struck a third Hull goal little more than two minutes into the middle stanza before Nathan Pollard’s fine individual effort put Phantoms on the board.

But one of their former players – Tom Stubley – then made the deficit grow again with a fourth Hull goal before Bonner struck his second in a delayed penalty situation.

That Bonner effort was the first of five goals in the final period with Phantoms as Martins Susters and Tom Norton (on a powerplay) cutting the arrears.

Hewitt – who claimed two goals and four assists in all - struck again to end any hopes of a fightback before Ales Padelek made the scoreline more respectable with 17 seconds to go.

Phantoms host NIHL National Division leaders Swindon at Planet Ice tonight (November 17, 5.30pm).

The city side have already been beaten twice by the Wildcats on the road this season.

Swindon were themselves beaten 5-3 by second-placed Telford in a top-of-the-table clash last night.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

HULL

3.36 Hewitt ass: Bonner

11.35 Bonner ass: Stubley/Hewitt

22.02 Chalmers ass: Chamberlain/Hewitt

27.22 Stubley ass: Hewitt/Kirk

46.27 Bonner (DP) ass: Kirk/Hewitt

56.14 Hewitt ass: Norris/Chamberlain

PHANTOMS

25.03 N. Pollard ass: C. Pollard

50.43 Susters ass: Stepanek/Buglass

53.36 Norton (PP) ass: Buglass/O’Flaherty

59.43 Padelek ass: Billing/J. Ferrara

Men-of-the-match

HULL – Lee Bonner

PHANTOMS – Nathan Pollard