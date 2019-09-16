Peterborough Phantoms in great shape as the League season looms

Peterborough Phantoms got their hands on another piece of silverware last night (September 15).

The city team completed their preparations for the inaugural NIHL National Division campaign by seeing off second-tier rivals Basingstoke in the second leg of the annual Billy Glover Memorial Cup.

Slava Koulikov’s men punished the appalling discipline of the visitors when easing to a 4-0 victory to complete a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

“The challenge during pre-season is to improve with each game and I feel we have done that,” said head coach Koulikov.

“Last night was certainly the best performance we have produced and it sets us up nicely to go into the league season next weekend.

“We looked dangerous offensively, the powerplay worked well, the defence managed the puck well and we got the shut-out too.”

Young talent Taylor Romeo provided the only breakthough of the opening session before dropping the gloves with Bison defenceman Elliott Dewey as the game became increasingly fractious in the second period.

That scrap took place during a hectic spell in which Phantoms struck three powerplay goals in little more than five minutes.

Glenn Billing, player-coach Tom Norton and Conor Pollard were the men to the find the net.

The visitors also had George Norcliffe thrown out for picking up two misconduct penalties, while Pollard and twin Nathan were later involved in another flashpoint in the final period after a poor hit on youngster Jarvis Hunt.

The two sides shared four goals in the opening leg in Hampshire on Saturday (September 14).

The Bison hit the front through import Michal Klejna early in a first period they dominated while Phantoms were dealt a further blow by the loss of Corey McEwen to a shoulder injury.

The hosts’ lead remained intact until the final session when a quickfire brace from captain James Ferrara inspired a Phantoms turnaround.

Basingstoke clawed their way level in the dying seconds through Alex Sampford, but it was Phantoms who took command on home ice the following night to lift the trophy.

McEwen then took no part in the Sunday return while defenceman Robbie Ferrara sat out the entire weekend due to a nasty facial cut sustained the previous weekend against Hull.

Phantoms begin the NIHL National Division season with back-to-back clashes against Bracknell. They travel to Berkshire on Saturday (September 21) before hosting the Bees on Sunday (September 22).

SATURDAY DETAILS

Goals

BASINGSTOKE

3:20 Kljena (PP) ass: Tait

59.43 Sampford ass: Tait

PHANTOMS

47:26 J. Ferrara ass: Gretton/Billing

49:57 (PP) J. Ferrara ass: Weldon/Billing

Men of the match

BASINGSTOKE – Ashley Tait

PHANTOMS – James Ferrara

SUNDAY DETAILS

Goals

PHANTOMS

8:31 Romeo ass: Clarke

32:42 Billing (PP) ass: Padelek

35:46 Norton (PP) ass: Stepanek

37:53 C. Pollard (PP)

Men of the match

PHANTOMS – Nathan Pollard

BASINGSTOKE – Adam Jones