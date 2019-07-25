Peterborough Phantoms coach signs a contract extension and the club reveal its new playing kits

Peterborough Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov has signed a new contract with the club.

The treble-winning chief has penned a two-year extension to his existing two-year deal which had one year left to run.

It means Koulikov, who steered the city club to NIHL Autumn Cup, NIHL South Cup and NIHL South play-offs glory last term, will now be in charge for the next three seasons as head coach while also taking on an off-ice role as hockey operations manager.

The extra responsibility has meant Koulikov has stepped down from his coaching job with GB under 20s.

The 41 year-old has enjoyed a fine reign at Phantoms since joining from Slough in 2013. His first full season ended in English Premier League play-offs glory in 2015 and he has guided Phantoms to three runners-up league finishes and two other cup finals in addition to his four trophies.

Koulikov said: “It was the right decision for me as a coach, as a father and as a husband to sign the extension. Myself and my family are settled and enjoying life here.

“I’m very proud of the way we built a team that was at the bottom into one competing for trophies and titles.

“We have just had a very good season on and off the ice, and for the past year I’ve been working on ways of developing the whole business in addition to coaching. This is an exciting project and by working with some great owners and excellent hockey people behind the scenes we can build something special.”

The new National League starts on September 20/21 with Koulikov keen for Phantoms to have at least four challenge fixtures in preparation.

They will take on Basingstoke in the now annual Billy Glover Memorial games on either September 7/8 or 14/15.

Phantoms are likely to go into battle with a roster that has only one change from their heroics of last season.

Forward Conor Pollard has stepped up from the Phantoms 2 team with another local talent, James White, likely to be ruled out of the sport by work commitments.

“I’m delighted to have kept so many of our players - many of whom had offers to go elsewhere,” added Koulikov.

“We have to ensure no complacency creeps in and I’m sure that won’t be a problem as I know my guys have the desire and hunger to compete for more trophies.”

Phantoms have revealed their three new playing strips, in white, orange and blue, for the 2019-20 season.