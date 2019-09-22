Peterborough Phantoms beaten in league opener, but they can gain immediate revenge at Planet Ice on Sunday

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms suffered a losing start to life in the new NIHL National Division last night (September 21).

The city team succumbed to a 5-4 defeat at Bracknell in a curtain-raiser they twice led.

An early powerplay opener from Glenn Billing and a delayed penalty strike from import Petr Stepanek handed the city skaters a two-goal cushion early on.

It was halved by a powerplay effort from Bees man Stuart Mogg in the final minute of the opening session and wiped out by another goal on a numerical advantage from the same player just after the mid-point of the contest.

Phantoms responded by hitting the front again as captain James Ferrara struck in the first game of his final season, but they lost their grip in the final period.

Ivan Antonov levelled and then put Bracknell ahead for the first time before a powerplay goal from Zack Milton stretched the hosts’ lead.

Phantoms did hit back with a short-handed Will Weldon goal, but they couldn’t claw themselves level despite pulling netminder Jordan Marr for the final 47 seconds.

Phantoms have a quick chance to claim revenge when hosting Bracknell at Planet Ice tonight (September 22, 5.30pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

BRACKNELL

19.32 Mogg (PP) ass: Antonov/Malinik

31.21 Mogg (PP) ass: Martin

42.13 Antonov ass: O’Flaherty

51.15 Antonov ass: Martin/Doughty

55.47 Z. Milton (PP) ass: Knaggs/Smith

PHANTOMS

2.50 Billing (PP) ass: Weldon/Padelek

13.36 Stepanek (DP) ass: Norton/R. Ferrara

37.05 J. Ferrara ass: Billing

57.31 Weldon (SH) ass: Stepanek