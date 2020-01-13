Peterborough Phantoms are off the mark in 2020, but an unfortunate defeat was soon to follow

Peterborough Phantoms claimed a first win of the decade . . . but it was followed by a frustrating defeat.

The city club opened their 2020 account with a hard-fought 5-3 success against Raiders at Planet Ice on Saturday (January 11).

Corey McEwen in action for Phantoms against Raiders.

Forwards Nathan Pollard and Martins Susters both struck twice as they saw off their London opponents in a pulsating NIHL National Division clash - despite gifting them two short-handed goals.

Captain James Ferrara fired Phantoms ahead in the opening period but rival skipper Aaron Connolly then levelled when Raiders were at a numerical disadvantage after stealing the puck from defenceman Bradley Bowering.

Susters restored Phantoms’ advantage in the final minute of the session before Nathan Pollard claimed the only goal of the middle stanza when putting away a delicious Corey McEwen pass on a powerplay.

Another short-handed strike for Raiders – this time from Lukas Sladkovsky – briefly halved their arrears before Pollard made the most of another Phantoms powerplay to double his tally.

Phantoms' James Ferrara wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring against Raiders. Photo: Tom Scott.

Raiders refused to roll over as Brandon Ayliffe struck in a scramble to set up a tense finale but Phantoms clinched victory in emphatic style as Susters rifled a slapshot into the top corner with 85 seconds to go.

Phantoms were then left empty-handed last night (January 12) when going down 4-3 at Bracknell as a man-of-the-match display from backup netminder Ryan Bainborough proved to be in vain.

The city men saw a two-goal advantage turn into a deficit before levelling in the final period, but the contest was eventually settled a late powerplay goal for the hosts.

Little more than two-and-a-half minutes had passed when Corey McEwen danced around the Bees defence to break through and he then turned provider when Will Weldon doubled the advantage.

Josh Ealey-Newman’s powerplay effort halved that lead as Bracknell hit back towards the end of the opening session before completing the turnaround late in the second period.

Josh Smith pulled the hosts level before Ealey-Newman bagged his second of the evening to edge them ahead.

Phantoms, who were without Susters as he manages an ongoing wrist problem, levelled when Weldon raced out of the box to find the net with just under nine minutes to go. But they then ran into penalty trouble.

Phantoms survived more than a minute of five-on-three pressure from Bracknell, but their defences were breached after gaining one man back as Ryan Webb struck.

Phantoms were boosted by the surprise inclusion of defenceman Scott Robson last weekend after more than two months out with a knee injury.

It proved to be a well-timed return with player-coach Tom Norton sidelined with a stomach problem.

Phantoms now switch their attention to the first of an NIHL National Cup semi-final at Hull on Thursday (January 16, 7.30pm). That tie is then completed at Planet Ice on January 31.

The city club are on home ice twice next weekend in league fixtures.

Their away clash with rock-bottom Leeds will be staged in Bretton on Saturday (January 18, 7pm) before Sheffield Steeldogs visit the city rink on Sunday (January 19, 5.30pm).

SATURDAY MATCH DETAILS

Goals

PHANTOMS

14.09 J. Ferrara ass: Weldon/Padelek

19.01 Susters ass: Billing/Padelek

34.44 N. Pollard (PP) ass: McEwen/Bowering

45.21 N. Pollard (PP) ass: C. Pollard/McEwen

58.35 Susters ass: Billing

RAIDERS

17.54 Connolly (SH) unassisted

45.01 Sladkovsky (SH) ass: Novak

52.03 Ayliffe ass: Lascenko/Novak

Men-of-the-match

PHANTOMS – Nathan Pollard

RAIDERS – Brandon Ayliffe

SUNDAY MATCH DETAILS

Goals

BRACKNELL

17.21 Ealey-Newman (PP) ass: Gabaj/Baird

35.20 Smith ass: Gabaj/Stead

39.07 Ealey-Newman ass: Malinik

56.41 Webb (PP) ass: Malinik/Baird

PHANTOMS

2.37 McEwen ass: Stepanek/Weldon

7.10 Weldon ass: McEwen/Robson

51.11 Weldon ass: McEwen/Billing

Men-of-the-match

BRACKNELL – Josh Ealey-Newman.

PHANTOMS - Ryan Bainborough