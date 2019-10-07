Peterborough Phantoms apologise after a former player was abused by a home fan at Planet Ice

Peterborough Phantoms have issued a public apology to an opposition player following an unsavoury incident at Planet Ice last night (October 6).

It is understood that personal abuse was aimed at Leeds Chiefs forward James Archer, a former Phantoms player, by a home supporter during the NIHL National Division clash which the city side won 4-2.

A statement released by Phantoms this afternoon confirmed: “Ice hockey is a family sport and the club will always take steps to ensure it stays that way.

“The Phantoms do not accept any form of aggressive behaviour from fans. This includes, but is not limited to, abusive language and personal insults, threatening behaviour and swearing.

“The Phantoms do not and will not condone that kind of behaviour, and anyone seen or heard acting in such a manner will be dealt with accordingly.

“We’d like to place on record our apologies to James Archer, his family and the Leeds Chiefs organisation for the events of last night.

“The person involved in the incident was spoken to and dealt with, and we are working closely with our stewards and security team to ensure this does not happen again.”

Archer appeared to attempt to leave the ice to confront a spectator following the second period and had to be ushered away by team-mates to the visitors’ locker room.

Phantoms have not disclosed what action was taken against the supporter concerned.

Archer’s last spell with Phantoms was in 2016/17.