Peterborough Milton’s Tiger in England team

Peterborough Milton’s top teenage star Robin Tiger Williams has been named in an England team to take on France in a boys’ international this weekend.

Williams (17) is in the six-strong England team to play France in an Under 18 international at Chantilly Golf Club tomorrow and Saturday (May 11).

The other five, who like Williams are all members of the England Golf national boys’ squad, are Enrique Dimayuga of Surrey, Dubai-based Josh Hill, Habebul Islam of Ipswich, Ben Pierleoni of Hertfordshire and Ben Schmidt of Yorkshire.

The match takes place on the course which will host the European boys’ team championship in July.

Williams represented Europe in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, was in England’s winning team at the 2018 Boys’ Home Internationals and sank the winning putt for GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy match against continental Europe.